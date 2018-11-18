Chelsea looking to sign 70 million rated Dortmund star

London, Nov 18: Chelsea have reportedly won the race to £70million-rated sign Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic. The Blues are desperate to get the deal done in January as FIFA’s threat of a transfer ban looms over them.
The 20-year-old American winger showcased his abilities at Wembley in the midweek despite the USA falling to a 3-0 defeat to England.
His contract with Dortmund expires in 2020 and the German giants know they need to cash in now in order to avoid losing him for nothing.
Despite attempts at opening negotiations over a new bumper package, Pulisic has his heart set on leaving Signal Iduna Park.
Manchester United and Liverpool are among a host of Europe’s big guns interested in the attacker, but it is Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea that have won the battle for his services as per reports.
Pulisic is one of the brightest talents in the Bundesliga but has faced a battle with emerging England ace Jadon Sancho for the wide spot.
The Three Lions' starlet was preferred for last week’s 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich to maintain top spot in the German top-flight.
Pulisic, who was an unused substitute against the reigning champions, joined Dortmund aged 16 but his refusal to discuss a new contract has prompted them to sell the attacker.
Dortmund have previously placed a £70m price tag on his head, but with his valuation dwindling by the month, Chelsea hope to negotiate a slightly lower deal once the window re-opens.
His arrival would not be viewed as a direct replacement for any current Blues' stars, dispelling fears he was signing to fill a potential void left if Eden Hazard joins Real Madrid which seems like a big possibility.