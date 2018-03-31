Chelsea vs Tottenham: Premier League match-up to decide London's best - Preview, time & prediction

Bengaluru, March 31: Chelsea’s woeful season can be salvaged at Stamford Bridge this Sunday. Five points behind Tottenham, a win can elevate their chances of making it to the top-four. With Tottenham yet to play Manchester United and Manchester City, Chelsea, who only have to face Liverpool in the top-six, can push themselves up the ladder if they seal the three points in this London Derby. However, if Tottenham win, the eight-point gap will be too much to cover for Chelsea and can dash their Champions League hopes.
Let’s take a look at what could influence the big game:
THE STAKES
Spurs have never beaten Chelsea away since 1990. They came close in 2016 when they led 2-0 only for an inspired Eden Hazard to snatch a 2-2 draw for Chelsea in a frenzied game which ended the Lillywhites’ title challenge. They can now avenge the defeat by practically eliminating Chelsea from next season’s Champions League.
Antonio Conte: 'My players know the importance of this game.' #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/EYlpmG7Hm2— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 31, 2018
Chelsea, meanwhile, look to do a double over Spurs this season; having beaten them 2-1 at Wembley. A win for them will throw open the top-4 race.
The primary aim for Tottenham will be not to lose but it’s a must-win game for Chelsea.
THE KANE FACTOR
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2018
A five-star attacking display!#COYS pic.twitter.com/a3RDJTijY0
Harry Kane may be in for a shock return - the striker has been nursing an ankle injury the last two weeks. But Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino may not hurry his return given the feisty nature of this fixture in recent years. Spurs’ winning percentage drops to 39% from 59% in the absence of Kane. The England striker has scored 24 PL goals this season.
ALLI UNDER PRESSURE
Delli Alli cut a frustrated figure when he was given only 22 minutes of game time in the recent international friendlies. England manager Gareth Southgate publically reminded him that his place in the XI and the World Cup squad weren't fixed. Pochettino, on the other hand, defended his striker by saying Alli should be treated like any other 21-year-old. Nonetheless, this fixture is the perfect opportunity for Alli to showcase his mind boggling talent and cement his place in the England squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
SON AND ERIKSEN MAY RISE TO THE OCCASION
Getting set for Stamford Bridge 💪#COYS pic.twitter.com/tj5kfIe659— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 30, 2018
Son-Hueng Min has scored 12 times this season, troubling the defenders with his pace and clever movement and will be poised to lead the attack against Chelsea. Pocchetino will surely depend upon the brilliance of Christian Eriksen to pull the strings from central midfield and to emulate his recent performances.
CHELSEA RELYING ON HAZARD
You can't help but watch this goal over and over again! 💫— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 31, 2018
What finish from @HazardEden10! pic.twitter.com/Z9t5fNvm33
Antonio Conte will rely on Eden Hazard with the Belgian likely to be shifted to his favored left side and Morata at centre-forward position. Hazard has six goals and four assists in his 12 PL games against Spurs. An in-form Willian will also be a key figure in Blues’ attack.
INJURIES
Defenders Andreas Christensen and David Luiz, goalkeeper Courtois and midfielder Ross Barkley are all out for Chelsea. Spurs will be without Harry Winks and Harry Kane.
Prediction: Whatever maybe the result on Sunday night, one thing is for sure - it will be a cracker of a game!
#ThrowbackThursdays— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) March 29, 2018
Few days before the London derby for @ChelseaFC can u please translate what the guy is screaming 🤣🤣 oh and S.O to @wembleystadium ❤️I miss you 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZynjlPH9Lc
Where to watch:
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Live on Star Sports Select and Hotstar Premium
At 8.30 pm (Sunday, April 1)
