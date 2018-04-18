Chelsea want £50m from Dortmund for Michy Batshuayi

Bengaluru, April 18: Chelsea will reportedly demand at least £50million from Borussia Dortmund if they want to buy Michy Batshuayi permanently from the Blues.
The Belgian striker confirmed he had played his last game of the season for the Bundesliga club after damaging his ankle ligaments against Schalke on Sunday (April 15).
However, that has not stopped him from impressing Dortmund chiefs enough to want to make the loan deal permanent.
Batshuayi, 24, scored five goals in his first three appearances for the club and ended up with nine in 14 before his injury which is an excellent figure.
That has been enough for Dortmund to want to buy him despite not having an option to in the loan deal.
The Evening Standard report that the Blues will therefore ask for at least £50m for the striker.
Dortmund will have to negotiate well to try and tempt Stamford Bridge chiefs into parting ways with Batshuayi as they believe the loan spell has improved him.
That was the purpose of Batshuayi, who joined Chelsea from Marseille in a £33.1million deal in 2016, and not to sell him in the summer.
However, if Antonio Conte leaves and a new boss does not rate Batshuayi, then he could be allowed to leave.
Dortmund would also have cash to fund the move after selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal in a £56m deal in January.
Borussia Dortmund hit a gamble with Batshuayi in the middle of the season when they had to sell aubameyang and that has gone really well for either party.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are struggling with goalscoring problems with Alvaro Morata struggling and Olivier Giroud not being able to perform on a consistent basis.
Bundesliga suits Batshuayi's game much better than the Premier League does and a permanent move would be the best one for both parties.
