Chelsea want Belgian sensation, a good deal?

Bengaluru, February 11: Belgium have been blessed with some of the best footballers of the generation during the last decade and it seems like another golden generation of Belgian football is knocking on the door.
Big things are expected of Belgian Under-21 international Aster Vranckx as the 19-year-old midfield continues to impress for Bundesliga strugglers VFL Wolfsburg.
It has been reported that Premier League giants Chelsea have set their sights on the dynamic midfielder who is said to have dreams of playing for the West London club in the future.
The 19-year-old is reportedly looking to use Wolfsburg as just a stepping stone as he looks to impress the European elites particularly his favourite clubs Chelsea and Real Madrid.
Vranckz joined Wolfsburg from Belgian side Mechelen in a £5 million deal in the summer of 2021 and has been impressive at the heart of midfield despite his club involved in the relegation scrap.
The versatile midfielder, who can slot in effortlessly as both a number eight or a number ten, showed exactly what he is capable of on Sunday with two goals in a crucial 4-1 victory over Furth.
The 19-year-old has played a total of 1114 minutes for the Bundesliga club across all competitions this season and has impressed with his all-action style of play.
With a frame of 6 feet and a solid build, the Belgian has all the necessary physical qualities of a box to box midfielder and also oozes class on the ball.
The Belgian has an exemplary work rate and stamina and also loves to tackle. Also, he is brilliant when it comes to creativity, flair and tendency to dribble past opponents.
The Belgian also has an excellent eye for a pass, be it long or short. In many ways, the teenager reminds of the qualities of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and he looks destined to have a great future ahead of himself.
Chelsea could be looking to bolster their midfield ranks in the summer with Thomas Tuchel seeing his squad stretched by injuries this campaign.
Vranckx could prove to be a good addition to the Blues in the summer and he looks more than ready to be a squad player at Stamford Bridge and eventually become a key player.