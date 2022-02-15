Chelsea want Brighton defender in the summer: Good option for the Blues?

Bengaluru, Feb. 15: Brighton defender Adam Webster has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel prepares to revamp his backline next summer.
The Blues could be without as many as three first-team defenders with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract in the summer.
Chelsea are weighing up a number of high profile options to cover the departures with the likes of Eder Militao, De Ligt, Jules Kounde all linked with them. However, Webster is also believed to be among those under consideration after impressing at the Amex Stadium following his move from Bristol City in 2019.
Webster's impressive tenure at Brighton
Since joining the club in 2019, the imposing centre-back has only gone from strength to strength. Following Ben White departure last summer, he now has been more pivotal to the first team squad and has impressed the onlookers with his firm defending technique, coupled with his ability to bring the ball out from the back. His stunning form has even seen him tipped for a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad.
Tuchel has reportedly been alerted with the rapid rise and now could prepare an offer for him in summer. The England defender however may cost a fortune considering he has a contract with Brighton till 2026.
Good deal?
Replacing three key first-team players altogether with star additions is definitely a big ask even for the Blues. In that aspect, Webster's signing could be a great beneficial move. The 27-year-old is known for his ball-playing abilities and has been characterised by driving out of defence on the ball, the exact profile Thomas Tuchel relies upon. Webster could easily fit into the side and fill in the gap left by the first-team defenders. Considering Chelsea can negotiate a reasonable transfer fee, it would be wise to engineer a move to sign Webster in the summer.