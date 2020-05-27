Chelsea want Porto star, a good deal?

Kolkata, May 27: If rumours in England are to be believed, Chelsea have identified a Jadon Sancho alternative if they miss out on the signing of the 20-year-old wonderkid from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.
It is claimed that the Blues are keeping close tabs on FC Porto winger Jesus Corona as an alternative to Sancho who looks to be on his way to Manchester United.
The 27-year-old old has been impressive for Porto for several years now and certainly deserves a step up in his career and would definitely be a solid addition to Chelsea.
Here, we look at the pros and cons Mexico international who has also been linked with Manchester City in recent months.
Technically gifted
Corona can be a treat to the eyes when he is on the ball thanks to his impressive technical abilities on the ball. A sensational dribbler, the Mexican can be a nightmare to the opponent defence. He is a very direct player and likes to take on defenders which is evident from his 2.2 dribbles made per game this season.
Versatile footballer
Corona is an incredible versatile footballer who has played in a total of nine positions throughout his career. He can play as a more advanced wide forward on either flank as well as a typical winger in a 4-4-2 system on both flanks. The Mexican is also pretty useful in central positions as well having played as a centre-forward, shadow striker, attacking midfielder and even as a number eight.
Solid addition
Sancho is a generational talent while Corona is more than a decent footballer who could be a solid addition to Chelsea. There is no way that Corona would be able to provide what Sancho would have. But, with Pedro and Willian on their ways out of the club, the Blues need solid additions on the flanks and Corona would be exactly that. For the right price, Chelsea should definitely go ahead with the deal.