Chelsea want RB Leipzig starlet, a good deal?

Kolkata, February 10: France have a pool of talented young defenders with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate being one of the first names in that list, who is under the radar of many clubs including ex-Premier League champions Chelsea.
The 21-year-old is already a popular name in the transfer market having been linked with several top clubs in the past.
While Manchester United and Liverpool are both long-term suitors of the young Frenchman, Chelsea's interest is relatively new and the Blues are said to be keen on beating their rivals in order to sign the 21-year-old.
He has missed 46 games due to injuries in his young career already which is a lot but despite that, so many clubs are targeting him for the summer which speaks volumes about his ability. Thanks to his massive frame of 6 ft 4 in, Konate boasts a really insurmountable figure.
He naturally excels in the air which is evident from his average of 3 aerial duels won per game this campaign. The 21-year-old has everything a defender aspires of having and despite his tall frame, he boasts excellent pace which helps him recover dangerous situations.
Just 21, and with all the qualities to become a complete central defender, it is no wonder why so many clubs want him and Chelsea would certainly benefit from his signing in the long run as he could become the successor of veteran Thiago Silva at the heart of the backline.