Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi wanted by European giants

Bengaluru, May 7: Chelsea's young talent Callum Hudson-Odoi is being chased by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus according to reports in England.
The young Chelsea prodigy has enjoyed a stunning campaign at youth level for the Blues and has been applauded throughout their FA Youth Cup campaign.
Chelsea won the competition for the fifth consecutive year when they demolished Arsenal in the final matching a record set by Manchester United’s legendary Busby Babes.
Hudson-Odoi, 17, netted a second-leg double against the Gunners to take his total to ten goals in the tournament. He also played every game as England U17s won the World Cup in India last year scoring once in the competition. He had a brilliant game against Spain in the final making three assists in the comeback 5-2 win.
That form has seen the starlet force his way into Antonio Conte’s first-team reckoning, earning a handful of substitute appearances in the Blues’ senior side. However, Hudson-Odoi is likely to follow in the footsteps of Chelsea’s other top youngsters and be shipped out on loan next season.
And, having seen his under-17 international team-mate Jadon Sancho as well as other young English stars such as Ademola Lookman shine abroad this year, there is a feeling the highly-rated ace could be tempted into a move.
Chelsea’s run to the UEFA Youth League final, where they lost to Barca, saw Hudson-Odoi come to the attention of some of the continent’s biggest sides.
The Catalan giants have registered an interest, along with bitter rivals Real and fellow La Liga heavyweights Villarreal. While it is understood Juventus and Benfica would also be keen should Hudson-Odoi become available.
The whizkid penned a three-year professional contract with Chelsea last year so the Blues will be under no obligation to do business. However, Chelsea's notorious youth loan strategy that has cost them big time in the past, needs a change soon or else the likes of Hudson-Odoi will also leave the club in near future. They have lost many potential superstars over the years and surely now regret it.
