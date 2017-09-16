ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign defensive duo Mailson Alves and Henrique Sereno

Chennai, Sep 16: Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC on Friday have announced the signing of defensive duo Mailson Alves and Henrique Sereno on a free transfer for the upcoming season.
Both the defender sign for the former ISL champions on a free transfer with Brazilian Mailson joined following the end of his contract at Brazilian third division outfit Volta Redonda while Portuguese Sereno signed after a short spell with Spanish second-tier side Almeria.
32-year-old Sereno has played twice for the Portuguese senior national side and won the domestic title with FC Porto in 2010-11. He also has experience in the top level in Spain with Real Valladolid and in Germany with FC Koln and Mainz.
Mailson was a part of the Chennaiyin side who had lifted the trophy in 2015 whereas Sereno won the title last season with Atletico de Kolkata and also scored in the final against Kerala Blasters.
Both the players expressed their delight after signing for the Chennai based side and revealed that it will be a good experience for both the players to try to bring back the trophy again to the club.
“I can’t express in words how I feel about returning home. I always dreamed of reuniting with the club and thank the owners and coach John Gregory for giving me this opportunity again. The fans remained incredibly supportive even though I played for another ISL team last year and now I want to do everything to bring back the trophy to Chennai for them,” said an excited Mailson.
Sereno stated, “I had a great experience last year in India and it was incredible to score in the final and lift the trophy. I am delighted with this chance of returning to India and signing for one of the best clubs in the ISL. I am determined to experience that winning feeling again with Chennaiyin FC this season and can’t wait to play at the Marina Arena.”
Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory also welcomed both the players and said, “We are very happy to have signed two winners who have proven themselves in the ISL already. It is great to have Mailson back at the club as he contributed so much to the success two years ago and had a fantastic season this year in Brazil.
“Sereno has an incredible CV with immense experience and was one of the best defenders in last season’s ISL. The duo adds strength in depth to our defence.”