Chinese club ready huge £58million bid for Barcelona winger Malcom

Bengaluru, December 18: Despite signing only in the summer, Barcelona winger Malcom could be set for a shocking switch to China as reports have emerged that the Catalan side is looking to sell the player after receiving a mammoth £58m offer.
After a late twist, the Brazilian joined Barcelona from Bordeaux in the summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £36.5 million. But the 21-year-old has since then only managed to make six appearances and failed to establish himself at the Camp Nou.
Manager Ernesto Valverde has opted not to tinker with his team much unless there was an injury, but still the player has failed to be a regular starter despite injuries to Lionel Messi and the other forward option.
Barcelona have a 65M euros bid on the table from a team in China that is not known. Malcom's representatives have not commented on the issue. Malcom has played 296 minutes this season between LaLiga, Cup, and UCL pic.twitter.com/N99FjsJNZ3— FC Barcelona Fl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) December 17, 2018
As a result, several teams have recently been linked with the former-Bordeaux man. Premier League side Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in the winger. But interestingly, as per latest reports, an unnamed Chinese side too has joined the race and are willing to splash a whopping £58million to secure his services.
Barcelona boss Valverde is believed to be satisfied with Malcom’s sporadic contribution to the side, but with the prospect of making a profit of almost £22m on a player who is not even considered as a regular backup, no doubt the deal will be extremely tempting for the Blaugrana board.
It is assumed that the Chinese side who has made such large offer is none other than Guangzhou Evergrande, with whom Barcelona share a good relationship following their recruit and resale of midfielder Paulinho.
Malcom now has to decide on his future in January, whether to accept a move to China, where he'll earn a lot of money and be able to recover his form, but in a much weaker league or to stay at the Camp Nou and fight for more minutes out on the pitch competing against the likes of Dembele and Coutinho.