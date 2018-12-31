Christian Pulisic’s move to Chelsea accidentally confirmed by ex-USA striker

Bengaluru, December 31: Former American striker and one-time coach of Borussia Dortmund youngster Christian Pulisic, Eddie Johnson has appeared to announce the winger's move from Westfalenstadion to Chelsea on social media in a huge error.
The 20-year-old rose to fame two years back at Germany. However, this season has lost his place to another youngster Jadon Sancho and there has been speculation about him leaving the side in January.
The American youngster has been strongly linked with a move to the Blues in recent days, while clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal are also believed to be in the run. The tug of war for the signature of the player is understood to be mainly because of the asking price of the winger.
Borussia Dortmund are understood to be holding out for close to £70million for the 20-year-old, though the club’s sporting director Michael Zorc earlier asserted in November that the player would not be sold in January.
But, with Pulisic's contract set to end in 2020 and he yet to sign fresh terms with the Bundesliga side, the German side apparently have accepted the outcome and are now willing to cash in on him in January.
Chelsea now have been regarded as the front-runner in the chase with a view to making a move when the transfer window opens next month. And in a sensational turn of events, Pulisic's former coach intensifying the rumours, now have accidentally appeared to announce a transfer in a post on his official Instagram account.
Alongside a picture of Pulisic in both a Dortmund and Chelsea, Johnson wrote: 'So stoked for you lil' bro, great move.
'Can't wait to watch you alongside Eden Hazard.' The former Fulham, Cardiff forward however later put down the Instagram story.
Pulisic's arrival can be a brilliant coup for Maurizio Sarri who has failed to find a proper attacking unit as a whole from the Blues. Chelsea's overall attacking impact in the current season has mainly come out from star ace Eden Hazard but Pulisic's arrival could surely help in putting down some burden from the Belgian attacker.