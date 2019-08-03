Football
Makelele returns to Chelsea as technical mentor to youth players

By Opta
Claude Makelele
Claude Makelele is back at Chelsea 11 years after leaving, joining Frank Lampard's staff as a mentor to young players.

London, August 3: Former Chelsea star Claude Makelele has returned to the club as a "technical mentor" to youth players and those out on loan.

Makelele, 46, spent five years at Chelsea after leaving Real Madrid in 2003 and enjoyed great success at Stamford Bridge, becoming a fan favourite and winning five trophies.

The former midfielder has spent time at Paris Saint-Germain, Bastia, Swansea City and Eupen in various roles since hanging up his boots.

His last job was as Eupen manager, helping them to defy the odds and avoid relegation in the 2017-18 season.

His departure was announced in June this year, amid speculation of a return to Chelsea to Frank Lampard's new backroom team.

Chelsea confirmed Makelele's new role on Friday, revealing he will work closely with the academy and the players spending time away from the club on loan.

"I am very happy to come back home," Makelele told the club's website. "This club gave me a lot and now I want to give back and help the young Chelsea players dreaming of a career in football.

"I want to use all my experience to help them become professionals in every aspect and I am looking forward to getting started."

Makelele will be tasked with "tracking technical performances" and "providing regular match feedback".

Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
