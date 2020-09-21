Comparing Alex Telles to Manchester United left-backs

London, September 21: Manchester United are likely to shift their attention to Porto left-back Alex Telles to bolster their defence, after missing out on Sergio Reguilon who joined Tottenham Hotspur recently.
Telles would command a fee in the region of €20m and the rumours mill say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on bringing him to Old Trafford.
Here we compare him with United's current options -- Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.
Goals/assists
There are very few full-backs who would match the outstanding attacking returns delivered by Telles over the last few seasons. Last season, he registered 11 goals and eight assists in the Portuguese League averaging a direct goal contribution every 134.6 minutes. Compared to Williams and Shaw they managed just one goal in between them with the former scoring the only goal.
Passing/attacking
Telles has created more chances than them-2.0 chances per 90 minutes last season compared to Williams (1.2) and Shaw (1.0). His crossing attempt too was far bigger than the rest of the two. He put in 2.3 crosses per game last season while Shaw managed only 0.4 and Williams 0.2 per 90.
Defensive stats
Telles made 1.2 tackles per 90 minutes last season while Williams (1.9) and Shaw (1.8) managed better numbers. But per 90 game interception, he was better than the both with the 27-year-old making 2.0 interception per 90 better than Williams (1.3) and Shaw (1.2).
The above statistics cleary indicate that the Brazilian full-back would be a good addition for United.