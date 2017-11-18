Conte says it is easier to keep his wife happy than to catch Man City

London, Nov 18: The Premier League comes back on Saturday following the international break and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has changed his look in the meantime.
According to the Italian master tactician, his wife wants him to try a new look and that is why he has gone for a rough and rugged look that includes beard.
The Chelsea boss rocked up to his press conference ahead of the West Brom game with a new haircut and a beard.
And whilst questions were asked over the future of David Luiz and their test against West Brom this weekend, the beard didn't go unnoticed.
When questioned on his new look, the Italian said he is hoping the extra facial hair will bring him a spot of good fortune.
He said: "My wife said to me, try it, try it. For once, stay with a beard.
"For me, this is the first time. We will see tomorrow if the beard brings luck.
"Maybe I will keep it as long as we keep winning and hope to finish the season with a big beard!"
The manager admitted that Chelsea need to keep winning to remain within touching distance of Pep Guardiola's free-scoring side.
He added: "'Now Man City is playing very well and it's very difficult to think that you can catch them, if they continue in this way it will be very difficult for every team to fight for the title but we have to try to fight until the end."
Conte hinted that defender David Luiz will be back in the squad after he was left out to face Manchester United.
The 48-year-old reiterated that it was a "tactical decision" to drop the Brazilian and claimed every player must accept his decision.
He said: "David Luiz is in the squad. Every single player has to accept my decision. It's normal. I'm hear to speak for my team ahead of an important game.
"It is normal this. I don’t like to speak about a single player.”