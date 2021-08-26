Contract renewals, new signings; It's all happening in La Liga

Atleti on top
It may only be the second week of the season, but reigning champions Atletico Madrid are back in the position where they finished last season.
Los Rojiblancos are the only side with six points from a possible six so far this season, defeating RC Celta and Elche CF - though Sevilla could also hit six points on Monday night. Every other team has already dropped points in Spain's very competitive top division.
Dramatic draws for Real and Barca
Barcelona and Real Madrid both dropped their first points of the new campaign in Matchday 2, doing so away at Athletic Club and Levante respectively.
Both matches were thrilling draws -- Memphis Depay scored his first official Barca goal to earn his team a 1-1 draw and Vinicius scored twice as Real Madrid fought back for a 3-3 final score.
Llorente, Benzema extend contracts
Marcos Llorente was one of Atletico's best and most important players in their title-winning campaign last year. The champions have now tied the versatile Spaniard down for the long term by agreeing a contract extension until 2027, following in the steps of other key players such as Stefan Savic and Jose Maria Gimenez.
Meanwhile, Karim Benzema will be leading Real Madrid's attacking line for at least two more years, with the striker having agreed a contract extension with Los Blancos. His deal was set to expire at the end of this season, but Real have ensured they will be banking on the forward who joined in 2009 for a couple years more.
New Sevilla signing
Sevilla have won the race to sign Rafa Mir, with the in-demand Spanish striker joining from Wolves. He played on loan at SD Huesca last season and is now back in Spain's top tier, ready to help Sevilla in their title challenge.
After scoring 13 La Liga goals last season and after impressing for Spain at the Olympics, there is great excitement about the 24-year-old's arrival.