Contract renewals, new signings; It's all happening in La Liga

By
Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema will be leading Real Madrid's attacking line for at least two more years.

Bengaluru, August 26: Matchday 2 of the 2021-22 La Liga season was as dramatic as the first week -- new signings continue to flow into the top flight of the Spanish League football and a number of high-profile contract renewals were finalised.

So, what has really been going on in La Liga in the past week?

Here are four big stories, from the second round of matches of the new season to all the latest transfers.

Atleti on top

Atleti on top

It may only be the second week of the season, but reigning champions Atletico Madrid are back in the position where they finished last season.

Los Rojiblancos are the only side with six points from a possible six so far this season, defeating RC Celta and Elche CF - though Sevilla could also hit six points on Monday night. Every other team has already dropped points in Spain's very competitive top division.

Dramatic draws for Real and Barca

Dramatic draws for Real and Barca

Barcelona and Real Madrid both dropped their first points of the new campaign in Matchday 2, doing so away at Athletic Club and Levante respectively.

Both matches were thrilling draws -- Memphis Depay scored his first official Barca goal to earn his team a 1-1 draw and Vinicius scored twice as Real Madrid fought back for a 3-3 final score.

Llorente, Benzema extend contracts

Llorente, Benzema extend contracts

Marcos Llorente was one of Atletico's best and most important players in their title-winning campaign last year. The champions have now tied the versatile Spaniard down for the long term by agreeing a contract extension until 2027, following in the steps of other key players such as Stefan Savic and Jose Maria Gimenez.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema will be leading Real Madrid's attacking line for at least two more years, with the striker having agreed a contract extension with Los Blancos. His deal was set to expire at the end of this season, but Real have ensured they will be banking on the forward who joined in 2009 for a couple years more.

New Sevilla signing

New Sevilla signing

Sevilla have won the race to sign Rafa Mir, with the in-demand Spanish striker joining from Wolves. He played on loan at SD Huesca last season and is now back in Spain's top tier, ready to help Sevilla in their title challenge.

After scoring 13 La Liga goals last season and after impressing for Spain at the Olympics, there is great excitement about the 24-year-old's arrival.

Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 11:40 [IST]
