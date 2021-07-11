Copa America 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Golden Boot, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

Bengaluru, July 11: Angel di Maria ended Lionel Messi's wait for a major senior international title as Argentina beat South American rivals Brazil 1-0 to clinch the Copa America 2021 title at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Saturday (July 10) night.
Midway through the first half, Di Maria scored the lone goal in high octane contest against the tournament hosts as the GOAT Messi lifted his first senior international trophy with Argentina, who also ended their 28-year wait for an international trophy. And the victory also was a fitting tribute to the legendary Diego Maradona.
Meanwhile, Luis Diaz scored a pair of goals as Colombia defeated Peru 3-2 in the third-place play-off match at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on Friday (July 9).
Copa America final: Brazil 0-1 Argentina: Albiceleste and Messi end long Copa America drought
With the final and the third-place play-off done and dusted, mykhel takes a look at the full List of award winners, golden boot, golden glove, golden ball winners, the prize money, records and statistics of Copa America 2021:
Award Winners with Prize Money (As per reports)
Winners Award: Argentina - $6.5 Million
Runner-up Award: Brazil - $3.5 Million
Third Place Award: Colombia - $3 Million
Fourth Place: Peru - $2.5 Million
Quarter-finals: Ecuador, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay - $1.5 Million
Fair Play Award: Brazil
Individual Awards
Copa America 2021 Golden Boot (Top Scorer) Award: Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Copa America 2021 Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper) Award: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)
Copa America 2021 Golden Ball (Best Player) Award: Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Copa America 2021 Best Player of final: Angel di Maria (Argentina)
Copa America 2021 Records and Statistics
Team Stats
Most goals scored: Brazil (12 goals)
Least Goals Scored: Venezuela (2 goals)
Best Defence: Brazil (3 goals conceded)
Worst Defence: Peru (14 goals conceded)
Individual Stats
Copa America 2021 Top 5 Goal-scorers
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 4 goals
Luis Diaz (Colombia) - 4 goals
Laurtaro Martinez (Argentina) - 3 goals
Gianluca Lapadula (Peru) - 3 goals
Papu Gomez (Argentina) - 2 goals
Copa America 2021 Top 5 Playmakers
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 5 assists
Neymar (Brazil) - 3 assists
Christian Cueva (Peru) - 2 assists
Camilo Vargas (Colombia) - 1 assist
Damian Diaz (Ecuador) - 1 assist
Copa America 2021 Top 5 Goalkeepers
Emiliano Martinez (Argentina) - 4 cleansheets
Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) - 3 cleansheets
Ederson (Brazil) - 3 cleansheets
David Ospina (Colombia) - 3 cleansheets
Alisson Becker (Brazil) - 1 cleansheet