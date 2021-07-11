Football
Copa America 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Golden Boot, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

By
Lionel Messi and Argentina ended a long wait for major international trophy
Bengaluru, July 11: Angel di Maria ended Lionel Messi's wait for a major senior international title as Argentina beat South American rivals Brazil 1-0 to clinch the Copa America 2021 title at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Saturday (July 10) night.

Midway through the first half, Di Maria scored the lone goal in high octane contest against the tournament hosts as the GOAT Messi lifted his first senior international trophy with Argentina, who also ended their 28-year wait for an international trophy. And the victory also was a fitting tribute to the legendary Diego Maradona.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz scored a pair of goals as Colombia defeated Peru 3-2 in the third-place play-off match at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on Friday (July 9).

Copa America final: Brazil 0-1 Argentina: Albiceleste and Messi end long Copa America drought

With the final and the third-place play-off done and dusted, mykhel takes a look at the full List of award winners, golden boot, golden glove, golden ball winners, the prize money, records and statistics of Copa America 2021:

Award Winners with Prize Money (As per reports)

Winners Award: Argentina - $6.5 Million

Runner-up Award: Brazil - $3.5 Million

Third Place Award: Colombia - $3 Million

Fourth Place: Peru - $2.5 Million

Quarter-finals: Ecuador, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay - $1.5 Million

Fair Play Award: Brazil

Individual Awards

Copa America 2021 Golden Boot (Top Scorer) Award: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Copa America 2021 Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper) Award: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Copa America 2021 Golden Ball (Best Player) Award: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Copa America 2021 Best Player of final: Angel di Maria (Argentina)

Copa America 2021 Records and Statistics

Team Stats

Most goals scored: Brazil (12 goals)

Least Goals Scored: Venezuela (2 goals)

Best Defence: Brazil (3 goals conceded)

Worst Defence: Peru (14 goals conceded)

Individual Stats

Copa America 2021 Top 5 Goal-scorers

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 4 goals

Luis Diaz (Colombia) - 4 goals

Laurtaro Martinez (Argentina) - 3 goals

Gianluca Lapadula (Peru) - 3 goals

Papu Gomez (Argentina) - 2 goals

Copa America 2021 Top 5 Playmakers

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 5 assists

Neymar (Brazil) - 3 assists

Christian Cueva (Peru) - 2 assists

Camilo Vargas (Colombia) - 1 assist

Damian Diaz (Ecuador) - 1 assist

Copa America 2021 Top 5 Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina) - 4 cleansheets

Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) - 3 cleansheets

Ederson (Brazil) - 3 cleansheets

David Ospina (Colombia) - 3 cleansheets

Alisson Becker (Brazil) - 1 cleansheet

