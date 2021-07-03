Copa America: Argentina vs Ecuador Stats Preview: Lionel Messi and Co. eye semis

Brasilia, July 3: Argentina are determined to avoid allowing Ecuador any sweet 16 celebrations after Sunday's (July 4) quarterfinal, having never lost in 15 previous Copa America clashes with La Tri.
While Argentina topped their group, achieving three wins and a draw from four games, Ecuador scraped through with three draws and a defeat from the pool containing Brazil.
However, the last-eight clash is also being played in Goiania, at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico where Ecuador tamed the Selecao.
Argentina last won the Copa America in 1993 and head coach Lionel Scaloni told a news conference that playmaker Giovani Lo Celso would start the game.
Ecuador midfielder Jhegson Mendez was outstanding against Brazil, with team highs for possession gained (10 times) and interceptions (3), while finding his man with 48 of 50 passes for a 96 per cent success rate.
It will take something similar to attempt to stifle Argentina. MyKhel combines with OPTA / Stats Perform to give you some numbers ahead of the match.
1. Argentina never lost against Ecuador in CONMEBOL Copa América in 15 games (W10 D5). The Argentines have scored against the Ecuadorians in 13 of these 15 games. However, this will be the first meeting between both teams in the knockout stage in the competition.
2. Argentina have three cleen sheets in the last five games against Ecuador in CONMEBOL Copa América (W3 D2). In this period the albiceleste has scored 12 goals and only conceded two goals.
3. Ecuador have only lost one of the last five games in the CONMEBOL Copa América. However, they have winless in these five matches, with four draws (three in a row).
4. Argentina is the only team with a direct free kick goal in the CONMEBOL Copa América so far: Lionel Messi scored this goal against Chile at the start of the competition.
5. Argentina´s player, Lionel Messi, is the player with most dribbles completed in the current CONMEBOL Copa América (22).