Copa America final: Brazil v Argentina: Head to head, Messi v Neymar, India time, TV Channel, Live streaming

1. Brazil vs Argentina head-to-head to record
They South American teams have faced each other 111 times so far. Brazil have won 46 times, Argentina 40 and there are 25 draws.
2. Lionel Messi vs Neymar
Former Barcelona teammates Messi and Neymar will line up opposite each other in this match and they will be aiming to win their first Copa America title. Like Brazil's Pele and Diego Maradona of Argentina, neither Messi nor Neymar has ever won the Copa. That statistic will change for one of them on Sunday.
For six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, this will be his fourth Copa final and perhaps his last chance to finish on the winning side. He's been his team's standout performer in Copa America 2021, scoring four goals and creating five more -- the tournament leader in both categories. But at 34, this may well be his last Copa and next year's World Cup could be his last major international tournament altogether.
So far, finals have led only to disappointment for Messi having lost in 2007, 2015 and 2016 at the Copa, and seen his side beaten 1-0 by Germany at the 2014 World Cup.
On the other hand, at 29, Neymar has a bit more time on his side but he was injured and absent two years ago when Brazil won their ninth Copa title on home soil, beating Peru 3-1 in the final.
3. Most successful Copa America teams
However, Brazil and Argentina are not the most successful teams in Copa America. Uruguay is the leading side with 15 titles followed by Argentina with 14 and Brazil 9. This is the 47th edition of the Copa America, and this is also the fourth time these two have met in the final. Argentina won the first time in 1937 and Brazil coming out on top in 2004 and 2007.
4. TV info
The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks in India. Live Streaming will be on Sony LIV. The match starts at 5.30 AM IST.