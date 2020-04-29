Football
Coronavirus: AIC 'perplexed and surprised' by government decision as Serie A eyes restart

By Dejan Kalinic

Milan, April 29: The Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) is "perplexed and surprised" by the government's decision around training.

Prime minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte announced on Sunday (April 26) that individual training could resume on May 4, and at team facilities two weeks later.

Suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, Serie A is reportedly planning to resume in June.

The AIC wants the government to reconsider its measures around training in Italy, which has seen more than 27,300 deaths due to COVID-19.

"The AIC is perplexed, and surprised, regarding the government's decision on how to restart sport in Italy," it said in a statement on Tuesday (April 28).

Coronavirus: Italy easing lockdown as Serie A clubs eye May 18 training return

"It is considered discriminatory and illogical the idea of letting members of individual sports disciplines resume activity in sports facilities and not allow professional footballers – as well as other athletes registered for team disciplines – to carry out individual training in sports centres, as already allowed in March 2020.

"Furthermore, the law risks producing an aggravation and not containment of risk.

"A professional athlete needs this phase of training after this forced stop to avoid injuries and to be ready to start group training on May 18."

The AIC added: "The hope remains prompt government intervention to eliminate the obvious distortions that will result from the application of the rules contained in the prime minister's decree of April 26."

Juventus held a one-point lead over Lazio when the season was suspended.

Read more about: serie a coronavirus italy football
Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 7:40 [IST]
