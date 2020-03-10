Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Serie A suspension confirmed by Italian prime minister as Italy goes into lockdown

By Ryan Benson
Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

Rome, March 10: Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has approved the Italian National Olympic Committee's (CONI) decision to suspend all sporting events in Italy until April 3 after putting the entire country on lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

All sport had already been required to take place behind closed doors until April following a previous government decree, but CONI announced new measures on Monday following a significant increase in cases.

Conte confirmed CONI's decision will be implemented, with the prime minister announcing the suspension of Serie A and all sporting events as he extended the restriction of movement to the nation's entire population, having previously only been in place for specific so-called "red zones".

Coronavirus: Italy brings sport to a halt, Six Nations stuck in limbo

All public gatherings have banned other than for work or emergency purposes, with a total of 9,172 people infected as of Monday (March 9).

"There is no more time, the numbers tell us there is a significant increase in the contagion, in intensive care and deaths," Conte said in a news conference.

"Our habits have to change, we must sacrifice something for the good of all of Italy. This is why we will adopt even more stringent measures.

"I will sign the new decree, which can be summed up with the phrase 'I am staying at home'. There are no more red zones, there is just an Italy that is protected.

"We must avoid travel unless for proven work reasons, health reasons or other necessities. We ban large public gatherings.

"We also have more stringent measures in mind for sporting events. Serie A and all sporting tournaments in general are suspended. All the fans must accept that."

Coronavirus: Italy-wide sporting suspension leaves Serie A title race in chaos

It is unclear what this will mean for Champions League and Europa League matches involving Italian teams.

UEFA is yet to postpone any matches, but it did confirm on Monday Roma's upcoming Europa League contest with Sevilla at Stadio Olimpico on March 19 will be played behind closed doors.

Another UEFA competition, Euro 2020, is due to begin in Rome on June 12.

More SERIE A News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEI 4 - 0 AVL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue