Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Ronaldo happy to be back in Juventus training

By Dejan Kalinic

Turin, May 20: Cristiano Ronaldo looked happy to be back in training with Juventus, glad to "get through the difficulties".

The 35-year-old returned to training with the Serie A giants on Tuesday (May 19) as officials look to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on Twitter, Ronaldo was pictured smiling and offering two thumbs up.

"When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties #backontrack #beresponsible," the Portuguese star wrote.

Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 32 games for Juventus this season.

Juve were top of Serie A, in the Champions League last 16 and Coppa Italia semi-finals when the campaign was suspended.

More CRISTIANO RONALDO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue