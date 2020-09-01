Coronavirus: David Silva tests positive

Bengaluru, September 1: Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva, who recently joined Real Sociedad, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the La Liga club announced.
The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.
"Real Sociedad informs that @21LVA has tested positive for COVID-19 in the test carried out at Policlínica Gipuzkoa. The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating," the La Liga club tweeted from their official handle.
ℹ Real Sociedad informs that @21LVA has tested positive for COVID-19 in the test carried out at Policlínica Gipuzkoa. The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating.#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/5Rs8gamWsT— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 31, 2020
The La Liga club added that it was Silva's second test within 72 hours since landing in Spain, having previously tested negative.
The 2020-21 La Liga season gets underway on September 12.
Former Spain international Silva left City at the end of last season after a decade-long stint with the club, where he played an integral role in each of the club's four Premier League successes.
The Manchester outfit had announced that they would be honouring the Spaniard by building a statue of him outside their Etihad Stadium
Silva's new team-mate Mikel Oyarzabal has also contracted the dreaded virus and was replaced in Luis Enrique's Spain squad by Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno.
Spain face Germany in their Nations League opener in Stuttgart on Thursday (September 3), before hosting Ukraine three days later.
