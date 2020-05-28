Football
Coronavirus: Aston Villa coach Dean Smith's father dies

By Ben Spratt
Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith
Birmingham, May 28: Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith's father Ron has died after contracting coronavirus, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Ron, like Dean, was a lifelong Villa supporter and previously worked as a steward at Villa Park.

He had been in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, having spent the past six years in a care home after being diagnosed with dementia.

A club statement read: "The Aston Villa family are saddened to announce that Ron Smith, the father of our current head coach Dean, has passed away at the age of 79.

"Ron, who had recently been living in a care home after being diagnosed with dementia six years ago, contracted coronavirus four weeks ago and, after a short spell in hospital, passed away with his family at his side."

Villa added: "The thoughts of everyone at the football club are currently with Dean and his family at this most distressing of times and would kindly ask for the family's privacy to be respected."

More CORONAVIRUS News

Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2020

