Coronavirus: DFB Pokal final rescheduled for July 4

By Pti
Holders Bayern Munich will host Eintracht Frankfurt in one of the DFB Pokal semis
Berlin, May 12: The German Cup - DFB Pokal final, which was due to take place in Berlin on May 23, has been rescheduled for July 4 behind closed doors, it was announced.

The German Football Association (DFB) said the semi-finals will take place on June 9 and 10. Holders Bayern Munich will host Eintracht Frankfurt while Bayer Leverkusen face fourth-tier side Saarbruecken.

However, DFB president Fritz Keller says their plans to reschedule the cup are still subject to approval by Angela Merkel's government.

The Bundesliga will resume Saturday (May 16) when it becomes the first top European league to return despite the pandemic which has claimed around 7,500 lives in Germany.

Coronavirus: Fans warned to 'stay away' ahead of Bundesliga restart

"Our planning is in full swing so that we can end the cup season on the pitch in an appropriate manner," said Keller, with the final played at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 10:24 [IST]
