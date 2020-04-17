Football
Coronavirus: EFL games likely to be played behind closed doors

By Nicholas Mcgee

Bengaluru, April 17: EFL chairman Rick Parry is unsure when football will return but revealed Championship, League One and League Two games are likely to be played behind closed doors when it does.

English football, like most sport around the world, is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom extended lockdown measures for a further three weeks, dealing a blow to any faint hopes of an imminent resumption of the season.

In an open letter to fans, Parry indicated supporters are unlikely to be permitted to attend games whenever they are able to take place again.

"To give you an honest assessment of the current situation; the point at which you will be able to attend games again remains unclear," Parry wrote in an open letter to supporters.

"Please be assured, however, that we are going to welcome you back to stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so. Your contribution to the matchday experience and atmospheres created in stadia up and down the country is something we should never take for granted.

"Unfortunately, I cannot tell you today when football will resume, though whenever we do return, matches are likely to be played without crowds.

"And whilst we are unfortunately without the presence of the hundreds of thousands of supporters who pass through EFL turnstiles each week, we will endeavour to bring live football direct into your homes once it returns.

"Plans are continuing to be worked up for all games to be broadcast either via our broadcast partners, iFollow or equivalent club streaming services. We will update you on this once we know when matches will recommence."

India - 12,759 | World - 2,082,372
Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
