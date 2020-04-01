Football
Coronavirus: Former Marseille president Pape Diouf dies after contracting COVID-19

By Dejan Kalinic

Marseille, April 1: Former Marseille president Pape Diouf died aged 68 after contracting coronavirus.

Diouf, who served as president of the Ligue 1 club between 2005 and 2009, died in Senegal on Tuesday (March 31), it was confirmed.

In a statement on Twitter, Marseille wrote: "Olympique de Marseille learned with great sadness of the death of Pape Diouf.

"Pape will remain forever in the hearts of Marseillais as one of the great craftsmen in the history of the club.

"Our condolences to his family and loved ones."

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet also paid tribute to Diouf.

"He was an important man in our football, a quality man, atypical, listened to and respected, with a real personality who had respect for the game, the players," he said.

"He was passionate, with convictions and always extremely courteous. On behalf of the French Football Federation, I extend my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

More than 42,000 people have died from coronavirus, with cases around the world exceeding 854,000.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
