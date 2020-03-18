Football
Coronavirus: Germany national team donate €2.5m

By Russell Greaves

Munich, March 18: The Germany national team have made a €2.5million donation to help fight the coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

Germany is one of the many countries suffering the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, with World Health Organization figures showing over 7,000 cases and 13 deaths in the country as of Wednesday.

In a statement from Die Mannschaft, which doubled as a rallying call for all to provide help where possible, the team also praised the efforts of those who have already done their bit for the cause.

"The world of football has come to a stop - people's health and tackling this virus is without question the number one priority right now," read a statement.

"We realise that for so many of you, things have not come to a stop and must keep going.

"We have all seen the effort and the commitment that you have shown, how you have supported and helped one another - in hospitals, nursing homes, in supermarkets and in your community, from one neighbour to another. It's inspiring!

"This showing of solidarity has never been more important, and we as a team want to do our bit to help.

"That is why we have decided to donate 2.5 million euros to the cause to help out immediately.

"Every kind act and offer of help counts. It's up to all of us to make a difference. Stay health and look after each other and yourselves."

Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 22:00 [IST]
