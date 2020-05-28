Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: June 12 restart for Super Lig approved

By Joe Wright

Ankara, May 28: The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has approved plans to resume the Super Lig season from June 12.

President Nihat Ozdemir confirmed this month he wanted the top flight to be completed in time for Istanbul to host the Champions League final in August.

The TFF board and health officials met on Thursday and consented to the proposed restart date, with all 18 Super Lig clubs said to be in agreement.

Relegation from the top flight this season will not be scrapped, despite seven clubs putting forward a proposal to the TFF.

Teams will be permitted to use five substitutes, in line with a recommendation from rulemakers the International Football Association Board to reduce the risk of injuries.

Trabzonspor were top of the table, although level on points with Istanbul Basaksehir, when the league was suspended in March following pressure from world players' union FIFPro.

Games had been proceeding behind closed doors despite other major leagues across Europe halting their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue