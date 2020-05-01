Football
Coronavirus: Juventus have 'firm intention' to complete Serie A season

By Tom Webber

Turin, May 1: Juventus have "a firm intention" to see out the remainder of the 2019-20 Serie A season, chairman Andrea Agnelli confirmed on Friday (May 1).

An emergency meeting of Lega Serie A was held on Friday (May 1) during which it was reported all 20 teams agreed to resume the campaign rather than follow the examples of the Eredivisie and Ligue 1, which ended their respective seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora warned the government could step in to bring the season to a conclusion if an agreement on medical protocols for the resumption of matches was not reached, Lega Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino's call for a united approach was seemingly heeded.

Defending champions Juventus sat top, one point clear of Lazio, when the league was suspended.

Agnelli told the media: "I join in the compliments and unanimous support for the work of president Dal Pino and I take this opportunity to reiterate one thing.

Coronavirus: Serie A clubs vote unanimously to finish 2019-20 season - reports

"You all know I'm not very media friendly and I prefer to be silent. That may have fuelled the wrong interpretation of Juventus' desire.

"Well, I can strongly reiterate that Juventus have a firm intention to complete the 2019-20 season."

All teams in Italy are set to return to training on May 18, the day after the government's existing lockdown measures expire.

However, clubs in the Emilia-Romagna region could return to work as soon as Monday after local rules were relaxed, though the guidance could be overruled.

Agnelli said: "As for starting training on May 18 and matches in June, there will be ways and times to end the season, respecting the guidelines of UEFA and the ECA [European Club Association]."


Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 23:10 [IST]
