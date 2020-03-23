Coronavirus: La Liga 2019-20 season suspended indefinitely

Bengaluru, March 23: On Monday the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced that professional football in Spain will only resume once the government gives the green light that the matches can resume without any public health risk.
Along with major sporting leagues across the world, Spain’s top flight has also been put on hold due to the novel coronavirus. And with no respite in Spain and the virus count growing, the La Liga and RFEF have agreed to extend the suspension of the 2019-20 season indefinitely.
Earlier on March 12, La Liga had postponed the season until the start of April. But with Spain still in a state of emergency the RFEF statement on Monday, stated, “The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement agrees the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.”
“Both the RFEF and LaLiga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of soccer to the many families that are losing loved ones.”
The coronavirus pandemic has taken around 15000 lives and has infected around 350000 people across the world.
