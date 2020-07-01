Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Leicester City home games unaffected by local lockdown

By Guy Atkinson

Leicester, July 1: Leicester City have confirmed Premier League games will still go ahead at the King Power Stadium despite the region being placed under a local lockdown.

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Leicester led to the government extending the restrictions on the city on Monday (June 29).

The measures will last for at least two weeks and apply to the city centre and a number of suburbs.

The Foxes, however, have confirmed their three remaining home fixtures – against Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Manchester United – will go ahead as planned.

"The club has consulted with local authorities, its Safety Advisory Group and the Premier League, following Monday night's government announcement relative to coronavirus measures in Leicester," a statement read.

"All parties remain entirely satisfied that, through the continued implementation of our COVID operations plan, the club's football operations can continue to safely function under existing protocols and, in doing so, there will be no greater risk posed to club personnel, visiting teams or our surrounding communities.

"Consequently, first team training will continue at Belvoir Drive and our forthcoming Premier League fixtures remain unaffected.

"The club remains agile to the evolving nature of the situation and suitable continuity arrangements are in place in the event we are required to deviate from our existing protocols."

Leicester travel to Everton on Wednesday (July 1) before welcoming Roy Hodgson's Palace on Saturday (July 4).

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 2 - 2 ATM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue