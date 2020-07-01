Coronavirus: Leicester City home games unaffected by local lockdown

Leicester, July 1: Leicester City have confirmed Premier League games will still go ahead at the King Power Stadium despite the region being placed under a local lockdown.
A spike in COVID-19 cases in Leicester led to the government extending the restrictions on the city on Monday (June 29).
The measures will last for at least two weeks and apply to the city centre and a number of suburbs.
The Foxes, however, have confirmed their three remaining home fixtures – against Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Manchester United – will go ahead as planned.
"The club has consulted with local authorities, its Safety Advisory Group and the Premier League, following Monday night's government announcement relative to coronavirus measures in Leicester," a statement read.
"All parties remain entirely satisfied that, through the continued implementation of our COVID operations plan, the club's football operations can continue to safely function under existing protocols and, in doing so, there will be no greater risk posed to club personnel, visiting teams or our surrounding communities.
"Consequently, first team training will continue at Belvoir Drive and our forthcoming Premier League fixtures remain unaffected.
"The club remains agile to the evolving nature of the situation and suitable continuity arrangements are in place in the event we are required to deviate from our existing protocols."
Leicester travel to Everton on Wednesday (July 1) before welcoming Roy Hodgson's Palace on Saturday (July 4).