Coronavirus: Ligue 1 & Ligue 2 games behind closed doors until April 15

By Nicholas Mcgee
Ligue1-Cropped

Paris, March 10: All Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 games will be played behind closed doors until April 15 as France fights the spread of coronavirus.

The country's minister for sport, Roxana Maracineanu, met with French sport stakeholders on Tuesday to discuss measures that could be implemented to "participate in the national effort".

It had been announced on Monday that top-flight fixtures would be played behind closed doors or limited to 1,000 spectators.

However, 24 hours later the Ligue de Football Professionel (LFP) confirmed no spectators will be permitted to attend fixtures in either of the top two tiers.

It said in a statement: "This decision comes in strict application of the ministerial decree published on March 10, 2020.

"The modalities of these on camera matches will be defined tomorrow [Wednesday] at the LFP Board of Directors' office."

As of Monday, France had 1,412 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Read more about: football ligue 1 france
Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 21:10 [IST]
