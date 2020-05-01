Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs reconfirm commitment to finishing season but no decision reached

By Peter Hanson

London, May 1: The Premier League has reconfirmed the commitment of its clubs to resuming the 2019-20 season when it is safe to do so but insists a decision has yet to be reached.

Reports earlier this week said England's top flight, which was halted in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, could return within weeks.

United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson was reportedly briefed on a plan to play games behind closed doors in a bid to boost morale with the country still under lockdown measures.

A meeting of Premier League shareholders took place on Friday (May 1) in which the next steps were discussed for what it has dubbed 'Project Restart'.

The Premier League said it welcomes the support of the government but as yet there is no definitive return date.

"At a meeting of Premier League shareholders today, clubs discussed possible steps towards planning to resume the 2019-20 season, when it is safe and appropriate to do so," a Premier League statement read.

"It was reiterated that the thoughts of all are with those directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the Premier League's priority is the health and safety of players, coaches, managers, club staff, supporters and the wider community.

"The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers. The league welcomed the creation of the government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.

"No decisions were taken at today's shareholders' meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding Project Restart. It was agreed that the PFA [Professional Footballers' Association], LMA [League Managers Association], players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted.

"The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019-20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the government's support."

The Eredivisie and Ligue 1 opted to cancel the remainder of their seasons but several of Europe's top leagues are still seeking solutions to complete campaigns.

It was confirmed on Thursday the German government had delayed a decision on when the Bundesliga can restart until May 6, while Lega Serie A reportedly revealed on Friday its 20 clubs had unanimously agreed to complete the season.

Liverpool were 25 points clear of second-place Manchester City prior to the Premier League's suspension.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 35,365 | World - 3,304,220
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 21:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue