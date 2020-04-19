Football
Coronavirus: Liverpool deserve title, but no relegation if season isn't finished – Brighton owner

By Dejan Kalinic

London, April 19: Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom believes Liverpool deserve to be Premier League champions, but said there should be no relegation if the season cannot be completed.

The campaign was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic and there remains uncertainty over when, and if, it will resume.

Liverpool were 25 points clear when the season was stopped, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa – who had played one game less – and Norwich City were in the drop zone.

Bloom, whose Brighton sit two points clear of the relegation zone, said points-per-game may be used to decide champions or even European qualification, but not relegation.

"I don't foresee a situation, if the season's not played out, that teams will get relegated on a points-per-game basis," Bloom told UK media.

"I just don't think it's fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season, may lose out on 0.2 of a point based on this system.

"Also it does not take into account the strength of the teams you have not played.

"You may get a title winner, obviously Liverpool deserve it, you may use that criteria for European qualification but I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the per cent needed, for teams to get relegated."

India - 14,792 | World - 2,248,863
Story first published: Sunday, April 19, 2020, 7:50 [IST]
