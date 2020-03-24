Football
Coronavirus: Mourinho volunteers to help elderly amid crisis

By Peter Thompson
Mourinho

London, March 24: Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho volunteered to help elderly people who are quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic on Monday (March 23).

Mourinho gave a helping hand to Age UK and Love Your DoorStep – a business putting local people in touch with local products and services – in Enfield, preparing food parcels and other essentials for delivery.

The Spurs boss said in a video posted on the Love Your DoorStep account: "I am here to help Age UK Enfield, Love Your DoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer."

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson later announced strict lockdown measures, warning fines will be issued to people who do not comply.

The Premier League season was last week postponed until April 30 at the earliest, but it remains to be seen when the action will resume.

COVID-19 has killed at least 16,490 people worldwide, with more than 378,390 cases of the virus confirmed.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
