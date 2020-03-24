Football
Coronavirus: Napoli postpone return to training amid COVID-19 emergency

By Sacha Pisani
Napoli-cropped
Napoli were scheduled to resume training on Wednesday, but the Serie A side scrapped those plans.

Naples, March 24: Napoli have postponed their return to training amid the coronavirus pandemic, the club announced on Monday.

Serie A side Napoli were planning to resume training on Wednesday, despite being warned it would be dangerous with Italy in lockdown due to COVID-19.

But with more than 6,000 deaths in Italy, Napoli have delayed their training comeback amid Serie A's hiatus.

"Napoli announces that sporting activity has been suspended until further notice," the club tweeted.

"The date when training will be resumed will be established in due course depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 emergency situation."

Globally, there have been over 378,300 cases and at least 16,490 deaths.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 6:10 [IST]
