Coronavirus: Neymar suffering from 'anxiety' as wait for PSG return continues

By Tom Webber

Paris, April 24: Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is suffering from "anxiety" as he waits to find out when he can return to playing football.

Neymar returned to Brazil after most European competitions were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and is isolating with physical trainer Ricardo Rosa and Palmeiras midfielder Lucas Lima in Mangaratiba, south of Rio de Janeiro.

Ligue 1 is aiming to resume the 2019-20 season on June 17 and have it completed by July 25.

On Thursday (April 23), UEFA's executive committee strongly recommended that all top-flight leagues under a suspension be finished where possible.

Neymar admitted he is finding life tough without regular football and is hoping for a concrete date to get back to work as soon as possible.

"Not knowing when to return gives me anxiety," he said in quotes on his official website.

"I really miss playing, competing, the club environment, my PSG team-mates. I miss football, really!

"I'm sure the crowd also wants to see everyone back on the pitch as soon as possible. I hope the decision comes out as soon as possible."

View this post on Instagram

One more day 💪🏽 keep strong and stay safe 🙏🏽

A post shared by ene10ta Érre 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

Neymar assured he has retained match fitness thanks to the presence of Rosa and will be ready to go when required.

"Rica is my partner in football and in life. His work is very important in my career," said Neymar.

"We have worked together for many years, so he knows exactly the type of work I need to do to be in the best possible condition on a matchday."

Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 1:30 [IST]
