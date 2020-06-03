Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: One COVID-19 positive at Tottenham in Premier League's latest tests

By Dom Farrell

London, June 3: Tottenham have returned the lone positive result from the Premier League's latest round of coronavirus testing.

The solitary blemish comes from a batch of 1,197 tests carried out on players and staff at English top-flight clubs on Monday and Tuesday.

In line with the Premier League's established policy, the club or individual were not initially named, although Spurs swiftly confirmed they were the team in question via a statement.

"We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our training centre," the statement read.

"Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed.

"They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.

"We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League's return to training protocol, which ensures our training centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment."

The fifth batch of tests represents another encouraging step in the Premier League's preparations to return to action behind closed doors later this month.

There were no positives from 1,130 tests in the fourth round, following four out of 1,008 in round three and two from 996 and six out of 748 in rounds two and one respectively.

The Premier League will restart on June 17 with matches between Manchester City and Arsenal, and Aston Villa and Sheffield United.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 207,615 | World - 6,441,282
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 21:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue