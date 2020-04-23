Coronavirus in sport: Premier League could be on free to air TV

Bengaluru, April 23: The England's Premier League football, which has one of the largest fan following all over the world, could soon make games available on free-to-air broadcasting once the season resumes following the current suspension due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Premier League initially suspended all fixtures after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were tested positive for the virus last month.
The Premier League was halted on March 13, initially until April 3, though the extent of the COVID-19 means it is still unclear exactly when proceedings will be able to restart.
Any league restart would see matches likely to be played behind closed doors and hence the organisers are exploring various possibilities to reach out to fans with free-to-air broadcasting being one of them.
"I've said to the Premier League it wouldn't send the best signal if they were one of the first major sports to resume behind closed doors and the public at large couldn't have access to it," Britain's culture secretary Oliver Dowden was quoted as saying by the BBC.
Dowden said that sports were "reliant on the revenue they derive" from broadcasting deals, adding sport could have "elements of protecting revenue from broadcasting but also looking at ways of increasing access".
As of now, Broadcasters Sky, BT and Amazon hold the rights for showing Premier League games live with only highlights available on the free-to-air BBC.
Dowden was of the opinion that it is imperative that as and when the Premier League resumes, people should watch them by any means.
(With inputs from Agencies)