Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Premier League's June 12 target return date could be pushed back

By Chris Myson

London, May 19: Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says there will be flexibility over the target resumption date of June 12.

A key step towards the return of England's top flight amid the coronavirus pandemic was made on Monday (May 18) when clubs unanimously voted to approve training in small groups from Tuesday (May 19).

Despite reports about conflicts of interest among the 20 teams on various aspects of "Project Restart", a consensus was reached with regards to the first phase of resuming action.

Players will have to maintain social distancing during training sessions in small groups, while contact work is not yet allowed.

Masters explained the first batch of coronavirus test results should be in by 14:00 local time on Tuesday, after which training can begin.

He also addressed the targeted start date, insisting June 12 was not set in stone and concerns about whether players would be fit enough to play by then would be taken into account.

"Next week we are going to be discussing full contact training protocols," Masters told reporters.

"Once you know when you can start full contact training, and we've had a proper discussion with clubs over how much is required to create the fitness levels before they can start playing, you're then in a position to confirm when the season start date is.

"We haven't changed the start date; we have to be flexible about it. What we don't want to do is continually move that start date.

"So, we haven't changed it but we need to be flexible and acknowledge we're in a step-by-step process.

"June 12 was a staging post; it wasn't a firm commitment. We know there's a discussion to be had, it really depends on when we can start full contact training.

"We have a process to go through before we can get to that stage."

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SVW 1 - 4 B04
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue