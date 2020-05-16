Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Belgian Pro League season ended with Club Brugge crowned champions

By Chris Myson
Pro League ends, Brugge champions
Pro League ends, Brugge champions

Brussels, May 16: Belgium's Pro League has voted to end the season and crown Club Brugge as champions.

A General Assembly met virtually on Friday and clubs ratified last month's decision from organisers to end the 2019-20 season, which has been halted since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All 16 teams in the top-flight had played 29 regular-season matches before the campaign was stopped, with Brugge 15 points clear of Gent at the top of the table.

The league season has now been declared over and no play-offs will be played to determine final positions, as is usually the case in Belgium's top division.

It is Brugge's third title in the past five seasons and they will directly enter the group stage of next season's Champions League.

Gent go into the third qualifying round of Europe's premier club competition by virtue of being one point clear of third-placed Sporting Charleroi when the league was halted.

Despite the league being brought to an end, the general assembly concluded they would "try to play" the Belgian Cup final "during the last weekend authorised by UEFA and before the start of the regular competition for the 2020-21 Pro League season".

Antwerp are fourth in the league but will gain automatic entry to the Europa League instead of Charleroi if they are able to play, and win, the final against Brugge.

If Brugge triumph in the final or the match cannot be held, Antwerp will instead have to go through Europa League qualifying along with fifth-placed Standard Liege, with Charleroi going straight into the group phase.

Waasland-Beveren are relegated, as they sat two points adrift of KV Oostende in the standings.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bundesliga to resume behind closed doors
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 0:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue