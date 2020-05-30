Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Salzburg celebrate cup success in socially distant fashion as season restarts

By Sacha Pisani
Salzburg
Social distancing was front and centre as Salzburg hoisted the Austrian Cup aloft following the COVID-19 outbreak.

London, May 30: Salzburg were able to social distance and celebrate their Austrian Cup success simultaneously amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Football resumed in Austria on Friday following the COVID-19 crisis, which has wreaked havoc globally, with the season on hold since March.

Salzburg secured the Austrian Cup with a crushing 5-0 victory over second-tier opponents Austria Lustenau in Klagenfurt.

Played without fans at Worthersee Stadion, highly coveted Hungarian sensation Dominik Szoboszlai set the tone for Salzburg in the 19th minute.

A Dominik Stumberger own goal doubled Salzburg's advantage prior to half-time, before Noah Okafor, Majeed Ashimeru and Sekou Koita completed the rout and earned head coach Jesse Marsch his first piece of silverware for the club.

It was an historic trophy for Marsch, who became the first born and raised American coach to claim a European title.

Afterwards, Salzburg adhered social-distancing rules as they hoisted aloft their seventh Austrian Cup.

"It feels good to win this trophy," Marsch said. "Our boys put so much in during the lockdown. I am very proud of them. We can enjoy this evening and the honour. Now we have the league, which we want to win too of course."

Austria's Bundesliga is set to resume on Tuesday, while leaders Salzburg – three points clear atop the table – are set to face Rapid Vienna in the Championship Round on Wednesday.

More SALZBURG News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Serie A to resume with games in hand
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue