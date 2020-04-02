Football
Coronavirus: Serie A clubs banned from team training until at least April 13

By Dejan Kalinic
Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has banned Serie A clubs from returning to team training until at least April 13
Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has banned Serie A clubs from returning to team training until at least April 13

Milan, April 2: Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has banned Serie A clubs from returning to team training until at least April 13.

The Serie A season was suspended indefinitely last month with Italy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Napoli and Lazio were among the clubs to backtrack on plans to return to training last month and with Italy extending their nationwide lockdown until April 13, Conte ruled out any team sessions taking place.

"Actual measures are extended until April 13. We know we are asking another effort, another sacrifice," he said on Wednesday.

"We have to understand one thing – if we stop following the rules or reduce these measures, we will waste our efforts."

Conte added: "The only news introduced is about athletes' training sessions … training sessions are not allowed in clubs' headquarters.

"It doesn't mean athletes cannot train themselves, they can do it individually."

More than 13,100 people have died from coronavirus in Italy, with the global death toll exceeding 46,000.

Read more about: football serie a coronavirus italy
Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 6:10 [IST]
