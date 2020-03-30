Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Serie A could end here – AIC president Tommasi

By Dejan Kalinic

Rome, March 30: Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) president Damiano Tommasi suggested the Serie A season could be over.

Serie A is suspended until Friday (April 3) due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that postponement appears certain to be extended.

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora told La Repubblica he would push for sport, including training, to stop through all of April.

Tommasi said he was worried that could mean the end of the Serie A season, with the last game having been played on March 9.

"Tomorrow (Monday), they have one more element on the table than in the past weeks," he told ANSA on Sunday (March 29).

"Because, after the words of minister Spadafora, the concern is the championship will end here.

"We must therefore ask ourselves about the problem of ending the season from a sporting point of view and a contractual one."

Juventus held a one-point lead atop the Serie A table when the season was stopped with most teams having played 26 games.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: coronavirus serie a italy football
Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue