Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Italy sports minister hoping to confirm May 4 date for Serie A training return

By Sacha Pisani

Rome, April 17: Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora is hoping to confirm a May 4 date for the return to Serie A training as soon as possible.

Serie A was suspended indefinitely in March, after some matches were played behind closed doors, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 145,500 lives globally.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has already stated that the campaign will not resume until the health and safety of all concerned can be guaranteed.

The Italian government has extended its current strict restrictions on movement and outdoor activities until May 3, although reports suggest some clubs are keen to return to training at that time, resume playing by the end of the same month and conclude 2019-20 in July.

On a possibility of resuming training next month, Spadafora told reporters: "The next few weeks will be fundamental to understand the evolution of the healthcare situation and how, if and when we can get back to playing sport at all levels.

"We hope to confirm the May 4 date for a return to training as soon as possible. I hope we can keep to that date, even if it is only for training behind closed doors.

"At this moment, our only concern must be the health and safety of the general population."

Defending champions Juventus were a point clear of Lazio through 26 games at the time of postponement.

Italy – which remains on lockdown – has recorded over 22,100 deaths and at least 168,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 12,759 | World - 2,082,372
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: coronavirus serie a italy football
Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 6:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue