Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Top Italian doctor against May restart for Serie A

By Pti

Rome, April 14: A leading Italian doctor specialising in infectious diseases has said he would be against Serie A restarting its season next month.

Football across the country, which has recorded more than 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, has been postponed since March 9 due to the outbreak.

According to local reports the league could begin again at the end of next month, with players returning to training on May 4.

"If I had to give a technical view, sincerely it would not be a favourable one. That being said, it will be of course for the politicians to decide," said Giovanni Rezza, the head of infectious diseases at Italy's National Institute of Health.

"I've heard certain people propose more strict observations with players tested every few days. But sincerely it seems to me a slightly far-fetched theory. And we're almost in May already.

"It's obvious that politics will decide. But it's a sport that involves contact and that contact could imply a certain risk of transmission."

Coronavirus: We must complete Serie A season – FIGC chief Gravina

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is set to meet on Wednesday (April 15) to discuss the medical protocols surrounding players training again, with lockdown measures in the country extended to May 3.

"We'll start, I hope, at the start of May with tests to make sure the players are negative and that training can start," the FIGC's president Gabriele Gravina told Sky Sport on Monday (April 13).

Rezza's comments have already caused strong reaction in Italy, with Torino president Urbano Cairo saying it is "senseless" to think about restarting the league before the end of May.

However Lazio, who are a point behind Serie A leaders Juventus and have made no secret of their desire to finish the season, blasted Rezza, a fan of city rivals Roma who joked he would be happy to see the campaign cancelled.

"It would be much more useful if instead of worrying about this (Lazio winning the league) they found a way to take on this virus," said Lazio spokesman Arturo Diaconale.

"It also really would be desirable that instead of stoking needless footballing arguments, he dedicated all his energy to researching a cure or a vaccine that can stop the contagion."

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 9,352 | World - 1,867,129
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: coronavirus serie a football italy
Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 9:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue