Coutinho's Barca debut to be delayed due to injury

Barcelona, January 8: Barcelona have confirmed Philippe Coutinho will not be able to make his debut until at least the end of January due to a thigh injury.

The 25-year-old, who will finalise a move to the LaLiga leader on Monday for a reported fee of €160million, has not played since December due to a muscle complaint.

The Brazil star passed his Barca medical on Monday but tests confirmed he will be sidelined for roughly 20 days.

Coutinho is therefore expected to miss Thursday's Copa del Rey clash with Celta Vigo and league matches against Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

He could be available for the visit of Deportivo Alaves on January 28 or, intriguingly, the trip to city rival Espanyol, where he spent time on loan in 2012.

Monday, January 8, 2018
