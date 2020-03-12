Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

COVID-19 Impact: 28 I-League matches, including Sunday's Kolkata derby, likely to be played in empty stadiums

By Pti
COVID-19 Impact: 28 I-League matches, including Sundays Kolkata derby, likely to be played in empty stadiums

New Delhi, March 12: The remaining 24 matches of the I-League, including the marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are likely to be played in empty stadiums owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, an All India Football Federation official said.

The AIFF, however, will hold a meeting with the I-League clubs on Friday before announcing a final decision.

"We don't want to take a unilateral decision, we want to hear the clubs. So, we have fixed a meeting on Friday with them. But the most likely option is that the remaining 28 matches are played behind closed doors," the official told PTI.

"The AIFF will hold a Skype meeting with representatives from all I-League clubs at 4 pm on Friday (March 13) in view of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports concerning the recent global outbreak of COVID-19," read a statement from AIFF.

The development came after the Sports Ministry's advisory to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

"...ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing a gathering of people, including spectators," read an order from the Sports ministry.

Mohun Bagan have already clinched the I-League title on Tuesday with four rounds still to be played but the official said the remaining matches cannot be cancelled.

"There will be relegation and promotion and other things. These cannot be decided without playing the full league. So, we have to hold all the remaining matches," he said.

The Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal draws the most crowd in I-League, and this season's second leg clash between the arch-rivals is scheduled on March 14 at the Salt Lake Stadium. The first leg was won by Mohun Bagan 2-1.

The final match of the Indian Super League, which will be the top-tier domestic competition from the next season, to be held on March 14 in Goa, will also be held in an empty stadium, the organisers said on Thursday.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 19:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue