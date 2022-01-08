COVID-19 hits ISL: ATKMB vs OFC match postponed

Bengaluru, January 8: The Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played later on Saturday (January 8) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda has been postponed after a player from ATK Mohun Bagan tested positive for COVID-19.
"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played today, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date," an ISL Media Release said.
"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for COVID-19," the ISL release added.
ATKMB vs OFC sset for 7.30pm kick off was first of the two matches scheduled as part of the weekend double header.
"The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved," the ISL statement added.
FC Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC in the other match scheduled for the day at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium at 9.30pm IST.
