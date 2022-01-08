COVID-19 scare in ISL: ATKMB vs OFC match postponed

Bengaluru, January 8: The Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played later on Saturday (January 8) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, has been postponed after a player from ATK Mohun Bagan tested positive for COVID-19.
"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played today, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date," an ISL Media Release said.
"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for COVID-19," the ISL release added.
The ATKMB vs OFC tie set for 7.30pm kick off was first of the two matches scheduled on Saturday as part of the weekend double header.
"The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved," the ISL statement added.
FC Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC in the other match scheduled for the day at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium at 9.30pm IST.
The ISL 2021-22 season which began on November 19 under a bio-bubble in three venues in Goa -- Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama and GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolin -- has so far relatively stayed free of the COVID-19 scare.
I-League suspended for six weeks after fresh COVID outbreak
The pause button was already hit on the ongoing season of the I-League after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported amongst the participating teams inside the bio bubble.
Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the dynamics of football have changed drastically, globally and especially in India.
The ISL organisers were lucky enough to complete the 2019-20 season, though the final was played without fans. With empty stadiums becoming the new normal, it was decided to host the 2020-21 ISL season at a single venue. Gone was the home-and-away advantage, such an important factor in league football.
The 2021-22 season, too had been following a simlar pattern and the COVID-19 positive test ahead of Match 55 between ATKMB and OFC is the first one to be reported in the bio bubble.